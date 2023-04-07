Vince McMahon might be breaking up popular WWE faction - Reports

Vince McMahon's return as the leader of WWE Creative has already caused chaos within the company and among fans. His booking of the RAW after WrestleMania 39 was universally disliked, as he reportedly changed plans just before it began. One of them was Bayley's involvement in the show.

She was reportedly scheduled to accompany Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky for their tag team match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez - another match added by Vince's re-write. However, she wasn't allowed to go out with her Damage CTRL stablemates, who lost quite convincingly.

According to Dave Meltzer, in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince McMahon made the call to pull Bayley from the segment. The WWE Chairman is also believed to be splitting up the entire stable. The Role Model's tweet after Night One of WrestleMania may have provided a clue.

Check out what Meltzer wrote:

"In addition, Bayley was told not to go out with Kai & Sky. While not official, there was a belief Damage Ctrl was being broken up and a tweet from Bayley indicated that. Kai & Sky basically looked like enhancement talent in the presentation of the tag match," wrote Dave Meltzer.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky in WWE now that they might be going their separate ways.

Vince McMahon had no interest in Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky joining the WWE main roster

Dave Meltzer further noted how Vince McMahon's previous lack of interest in the two Damage CTRL members was not a good sign regarding the future of their group with Bayley.

Dakota Kai was released by WWE in April 2022, with McMahon still making the decisions. Meanwhile, Iyo Sky was set to leave the company and return to the all-female Japanese promotion, Stardom. Both superstars ended up on the main roster shortly after Triple H replaced Vince as the head of creative.

Nikki @bayarealegend3 Damage CTRL hugging before their big WrestleMania match 🥹 Damage CTRL hugging before their big WrestleMania match 🥹 https://t.co/6nku2v3yX4

While much can be said about their booking as part of Damage CTRL, Kai and Sky have been prominent figures on RAW over the past eight months. That might not be the case anymore with Vince McMahon in charge. Other WWE Superstars who returned under Triple H might be concerned over their position too.

Do you want Vince McMahon to break Damage CTRL up? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

