What did Bayley have to say about being omitted from RAW after WrestleMania 39? WWE star's recent tweet adds to growing concern

WWE star Bayley was supposed to appear on the RAW after WrestleMania 39 along with Damage CTRL members IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Her part was removed at the last moment, leading to the duo fighting Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan by themselves. They lost the No. 1 Contender's match for the Women's Tag Team Titles.

Following SummerSlam 2022, the formation of Damage CTRL seemed to be the advent of heels dominating the top card. Former Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY initially gained a certain level of notoriety on the main roster. Now, their momentum has fizzled due to multiple losses. Bayley, the leader, has been the most affected as she hasn't won gold for long.

Rumors suggest Bayley's wrestling contract will expire in the coming months. Concerns of the WWE Universe have grown after The Role Model missed out on the RAW after WrestleMania 39 show. Amidst all the drama, The Role Model tweeted about a love story ending and finished by writing "bye" at the bottom.

"And sometimes the most romantic love story comes to an end. Bye," she wrote.

Moreover, Dakota Kai wrote "I love you" after mentioning her friend, apparently to soothe the latter for being omitted from the RAW after WrestleMania episode.

So, what's going on with Bayley? Some far-fetched fan theories believe that the three-time women's champion is being written off RAW television until WWE decides whether to re-sign the talent. Others claim that the superstar is thinking of shifting to greener pastures. However, there is no need for such concerns.

The Role Model's "bye" tweet was probably based on her WrestleMania 39 match rather than the RAW disappearance. Her 'love story' could have meant her dream of fighting Trish Stratus and Lita in the ring coming to a finish. Regarding her future in WWE, she is expected to be back on the red brand soon.

WWE RAW star Mia Yim gave clarity to the ongoing rumors about Bayley after the latter's WrestleMania 39 defeat

A part of The Original Club, Mia Yim has been a longtime friend of Dakota Kai and Bayley. She often joins them in Twitter conversations and gaming streams with charliegirl (Kai).

Due to the recent cryptic tweets, there were rising concerns among wrestling fans, but Yim put them to rest.

Replying to Dakota Kai's 'thank you' tweet, Mia assured a concerned Twitter user that the tweet didn't have negative second meanings. It was just a simple display of appreciation.

"It’s nothing deep or a “hidden message”. We just giving her her flowers," tweeted Mia Yim.

Damage CTRL suffered its first loss in a trios match at WWE WrestleMania 39. They seemed to be an unstoppable force, like The Shield, picking off each opponent individually before going all in. The stable had a convincing win over the team of Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss, but the recent defeat has harmed its reputation.

