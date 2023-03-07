Big update on WWE holding a draft after WrestleMania 39

WWE is reportedly expected to hold a draft following this year's WrestleMania 39 premium live event, which airs live on April 1st and 2nd from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

The draft has become a staple of WWE programming over the years as fans are able to see their favorite superstars selected to represent a particular brand going forward. More importantly, WWE usually splits its world championship titles so that each brand has a top superstar and more main event storylines are possible. This has been unable to happen recently due to Roman Reigns holding both the WWE and Universal Championships at the same time.

Well, it appears the draft will be happening again soon. According to Xero News, the company is looking to hold the event shortly after WrestleMania 39. The report states that while a date is not locked in as of yet, it will NOT be the RAW after Mania as the company will be releasing vignettes to tease the draft beforehand.

Xero added that the world titles will indeed be split up again. This is in line with a previous report from Xero News released one week ago.

"From a source: Draft is due after WrestleMania but will not be the first week straight out of the PPV, there will be a vignette teaser for the draft before hand. At this time the titles are due to split using the draft," Xero tweeted.

The company has not held a draft since the fall of 2021. Are you excited to see the world titles split up and the return of brand supremacy? Sound off in the comments below.

