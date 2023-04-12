"It is happening" - Fans believe only one WWE Superstar can beat Roman Reigns for the titles at WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns has conquered the men's division in WWE by possibly beating every superstar on the roster and defending his titles over the past two years. However, fans believe there is only one superstar in the current roster who can end The Tribal Chief's tyranny, and that is Seth 'Freakin' Rollins.
Last year, Roman Reigns faced his biggest roadblock as the WWE Universal Champion when he crossed paths against his former Shield brother, Seth Rollins. The two met at WWE Royal Rumble 2022 for the title. Unfortunately, Rollins won the match via disqualification.
In The Tribal Chief's run as the champion, Seth Rollins is the only name that Roman Reigns has not pinned or submitted inside the squared circle yet. After Cody Rhodes failed to finish his story, fans truly believe that The Visionary can end Roman's reign at next year's WrestleMania.

Rollins and Reigns have been on different paths since their last encounter, and it will be interesting to see a match between the two former partners at the Grandest Stage of Them All.
The Rock will reportedly not return to WWE for a match against Roman Reigns
Ever since Roman Reigns became The Tribal Chief in 2020, the WWE Universe has wanted a match between The Head of The Table and The People's Champion (aka The Rock).
WrestleMania 39 was the perfect stage for the two stars to clash, but Johnson was not able to commit to the match. According to recent reports, it is highly unlikely that Dwayne Johnson will return to WWE for a match against Reigns. Check it out:
"Dwayne Johnson, when he turned down this year due to schedule, did leave a crack in the door open about possibly doing Philadelphia at WrestleMania 40 next year, but that was far from a commitment and certainly nothing anyone should count on happening. There didn’t appear to be another new challenger on the horizon."
It will be interesting to see who will finally dethrone The Tribal Chief. Currently, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Gunther are among the few fan favorites who can go up against The Head of The Table.
