Update on The Rock's status for WWE WrestleMania 40 - Reports

The Rock was rumored to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, but the match never took place. It appears that a similar situation could happen a year from now in Philadelphia.

Roman Reigns defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night Two against Cody Rhodes. The audience was convinced that The American Nightmare would finish his story and dethrone The Tribal Chief, but it was not meant to be.

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa interfered in the bout and helped Reigns continue his historic title reign. Many fans are hopeful that The Rock will return to defeat Reigns as he begins to run out of viable challengers.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, while it remains possible, WWE fans should not count on The Great One to show up next year at WrestleMania 40.

“Reigns had pretty much gone through everyone at the top tier on the roster, and with the exception of Gunther or, of course, The Rock. Dwayne Johnson, when he turned down this year due to schedule, did leave a crack in the door open about possibly doing Philadelphia at WrestleMania 40 next year, but that was far from a commitment and certainly nothing anyone should count on happening. There didn’t appear to be another new challenger on the horizon," said Dave Meltzer. [H/T: Cultaholic]

Roman Reigns on how close he was to facing The Rock at WWE WrestleMania

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently spoke about a potential match against The Rock.

The Tribal Chief's historic Universal Championship reign is approaching 1,000 days, and there appears to be no end in sight. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, the 37-year-old deflected a question about The Brahma Bull and claimed it was more of a question for The Wiseman Paul Heyman.

"I don't really know, that's more of a Wiseman [thing]. Some of the stuff, I don't necessarily want on my plate. So that's why having a Special Counsel is so brilliant because we're able to sift through things, filter the things that I need to worry about and the things that I don't need to worry about. This weekend is a great example of them," said Reigns. [6:07 - 6:29]

Cody Rhodes confronted Reigns after the latter's controversial victory at WWE WrestleMania 39 and wanted a rematch. However, The American Nightmare was later brutally attacked by Brock Lesnar and will seemingly have to conquer The Beast before he can focus on becoming champion once again.

