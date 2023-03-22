WWE legend could return after four years to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Mike Chioda recently mentioned how there was a chance for The Rock to show up at WrestleMania 39 to confront and wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

One of the most highly-anticipated matches in recent memory has been between The Tribal Chief and The Brahma Bull. Though they were heavily rumored to face off at WrestleMania 39, things couldn't materialize owing to The Rock's packed Hollywood schedule. Despite the bout not being booked for the show, Mike Chioda feels there was an outside chance for Dwayne Johnson to show up.

In a chat with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mike Chioda mentioned how he expected Reigns and Johnson to wrestle at WrestleMania 39. He added that since the show is in Los Angeles, which also happens to be where The Rock resides, there's a possibility for the latter to return and set up a match.

Chioda also expressed his desire to don his referee uniform again to officiate if Roman Reigns and The Rock ever went to war inside the ring.

"I thought that would happen. I mean, there are two nights. So, we'll see what they pop up with. I'm sure it's just a 20-30 minute ride for The Rock to come down to the arena and work one night, even if he was to put on the Black Adam suit or not. Yeah, I would love to see that match-up, and that's one match I'd love to officiate. That could be a fantastic match-up," said Mike Chioda. (2:57 - 3:28)

Roman Reigns could take time off after WrestleMania 39

If recent reports are to be believed, The Tribal Chief could take an extended time off from WWE after WrestleMania 39. It was noted that fans can expect Roman Reigns to be away for as long as SummerSlam 2023 in August.

However, it was mentioned that considering the kind of deal Reigns has, he would be present at every major premium live event WWE promotes. It's safe to say if Roman Reigns loses his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at 'Mania, he's all but guaranteed to take a major break from the company.

