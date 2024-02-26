Roman Reigns dropping his Undisputed Universal Championship to 6 ft 2 in WWE Superstar must happen, claims Arn Anderson

Arn Anderson believes a certain WWE Superstar will defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The star being discussed is Cody Rhodes.

Arn Anderson accompanied the 6'2" star Cody Rhodes during most of his AEW run. The legend first made his presence felt when he assisted Cody Rhodes in his bout against Shawn Spears. Anderson later became a part of The Nightmare Family along with Brock Anderson and Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes left AEW in 2022 and returned to WWE to "finish the story" by winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship that eluded his father, Dusty Rhodes.

The American Nightmare won the 2024 Royal Rumble for the second time in a row and is set to challenge Roman Reigns at the Grandest Stage of them all for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

While speaking on his ARN podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer hoped that Cody will defeat Roman Reigns to win the title.

“I certainly hope so. That’s all that’s all I can say beyond reproach. I certainly hope so,” said Arn Anderson. [H/T - PWMania]

Jim Cornette thinks The Rock is overshadowing Roman Reigns in the feud against Cody Rhodes

Plans for the biggest match at WrestleMania seemed to go for a toss when The Rock emerged to seemingly face Roman Reigns. However, things took another turn when Cody established his claim to main eventing WrestleMania 40. This led to turmoil and the eventual heel turn of The Brahma Bull.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, Jim noticed on the recent Bloodline segment from Smackdown that The Tribal Chief was being obscured by the Rock.

"The problem I saw, and Stacy noticed this also because she was in the room for this one too, is that no matter how good Roman Reigns is, and I mean there's Jimmy Uso and Solo [Sikoa], and they're stooges and they know it. And Paul's [Heyman] the manager, and he can't make himself disappear; he's way too large for that, but he can back up. But you had Roman standing there in the group with Paul and Solo and Jimmy watching The Rock own the building and own the ring and own the show," said Cornette.

It will be interesting to see how the WrestleMania XL pans out and if The Bloodline costs Cody Rhodes his match again.

Do you think The American Nightmare will finish his story this year? Let us know in the comments section below.