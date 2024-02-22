WWE veteran believes that The Rock overshadowed Roman Reigns on SmackDown

Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette has shared his thoughts on The Bloodline segment on SmackDown last week. He believes Roman Reigns was overshadowed by The Rock.

The Tribal Chief and The Great One were slated to collide for the first time at WrestleMania 40, but plans changed, and it'll be Cody Rhodes challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Show of Shows instead. On the blue show last week, The Brahma Bull embraced his villainous side and joined forces with The Bloodline.

On the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran mentioned that The Rock overshadowed Roman Reigns during the segment, although they were both massive stars:

"The problem I saw, and Stacy noticed this also because she was in the room for this one too, is that no matter how good Roman Reigns is, and I mean there's Jimmy Uso and Solo [Sikoa], and they're stooges and they know it. And Paul's [Heyman] the manager, and he can't make himself disappear; he's way too large for that, but he can back up. But you had Roman Reigns standing there in the group with Paul and Solo and Jimmy watching The Rock own the building and own the ring and own the show," said Cornette.

The 62-year-old added that Reigns was seemingly admiring the Hollywood megastar's work during the segment:

And there's no way he can be The Rock and not overshadow anybody. But the way the positioning was, there was Roman standing back and admiring the main event guy's work instead of at least being somewhat close to him, facing in the same direction with the other three off in the corner. I could have bought that better." [3:40 - 4:41]

Will Roman Reigns finally lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40?

Last year at The Grandest Stage of Them All, Cody Rhodes failed to defeat The Head of The Table in the main event of Night Two. As a result, his story is still unfinished, while the latter has gone on to surpass a thousand days as champion.

The American Nightmare has another chance to secure the title, as he won the Royal Rumble Match this year, and he'll be facing Roman Reigns again. Rhodes has only lost a few matches since returning to WWE, and he's one of the biggest stars in the company. He has what it takes to dethrone Reigns. However, only time will tell whether or not he will actually do it.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will finish the story in April? Sound off in the comments section below.

