Roman Reigns' match against former WWE Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 40 will be a "huge spectacle," says AEW star

Former WWE Tag Team Champion and current AEW star expressed his views on a potential blockbuster match between Roman Reigns and a legendary megastar at WrestleMania 40.

The AEW star in question is Matt Hardy, who has shared his thoughts on the potential marquee match between The Rock and Roman Reigns. Ever since The Rock's return on SmackDown recently, the speculations regarding him facing Roman at next year's WrestleMania have been running wild.

Moreover, Reigns is The Tribal Chief of The Bloodline, and Dwayne Johnson also belongs to the same family, so the ingredients for building a massive storyline are fortunately present. The Rock recently revealed that his bout against Roman was supposed to happen last year, but the plans did not come to fruition. Meanwhile, Matt Hardy also thinks it would be a huge WrestleMania match.

Speaking on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy expressed:

“It’s a huge match. It’s huge and I think it would lead to a very successful WrestleMania. I do. I feel like now that Rocky has been speaking about it and saying it was almost greenlit for last year, and now that they might do it this year. I feel like even if he’s mentioning it in any capacity that it’s in his mind to do. So yeah, I do think it will happen. I do think it would be a huge draw. I don’t know. If the die hard wrestling fans are going to get the match they would want, but I think it’s going to be a huge spectacle." [H/T PWMania]

Matt Hardy responded to the criticism of Roman Reings' long title reign

Roman Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for more than three years now. While the title reign has been legendary, many fans want it to end so that other superstars could get the opportunity. Meanwhile, Matt Hardy explained why Reigns has been the champion for so long:

“I feel like they are making a statement out of Roman Reigns and just saying like, the new era of pro wrestling is the best era and Roman Reigns is the biggest star and the reason he is is because he’s held the title longer than anybody else.” [H/T PWMania]

Henceforth, it remains to be seen who would be the man to end The Tribal Chief's historic title reign and also which superstar will be his opponent at WrestleMania 40.

