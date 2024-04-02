Roman Reigns pokes fun at AEW on WWE RAW before WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns poked fun at AEW on the go-home edition of WWE RAW before WrestleMania 40 in what was a body shot to Tony Khan & co. He did that while talking about Cody Rhodes' run in the company.

The Tribal Chief opened Monday Night RAW with The Rock and The Bloodline next to him. Reigns cut a promo referencing his opponent’s AEW run, essentially claiming that The American Nightmare had done nothing in the other company.

Speaking with his Bloodline next to him, Roman Reigns sounded off on Cody by saying:

"He was off somewhere doing a whole lot of nothing and then he saw what the Tribal Chief was doing and he is like, 'My God, I need to be a part of that.'"

Expand Tweet

Cody has been feeling the full force of The Bloodline over the last week as The Rock brutally attacked him and sent out a message. It will be interesting to see what the AEW fans will have to say about Roman Reigns' comment.

It may also be worth looking out for Tony Khan’s response, as the AEW chief is known to let his feelings get the better of him on social media.

Poll : Does Roman Reigns care about AEW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion