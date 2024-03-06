Roman Reigns receives six-word message from female ex-AEW star

Roman Reigns is gearing up for one of the most important matches of his career when he faces Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL in April. And in the midst of all that, The Tribal Chief was spotted in a BTS video for the WWE 2K24 game promo that launched recently.

While many of his fans reacted to it, one reaction was particularly interesting, as it was a comment by a female wrestler who was once on the AEW roster, Big Swole.

"I spy with my little eye," she wrote.

WWE games are popular, as they are a perfect way to relive various storylines of the Stamford-based company as well as have some multiplayer action with friends.

Roman Reigns stands to break WrestleMania record

Roman Reigns is in a red-hot feud that involves The Bloodline, which now includes Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will face The American Nightmare on Night 2 of WrestleMania XL. Reigns stands to break the WrestleMania record of having the most headlining bouts at the event - nine, if he main events both nights at this year's Show of Shows. Hulk Hogan holds the record, for the moment, at eight.

Reigns was part of the uber-hot WWE stable The Shield, which comprised Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. Since the three individuals parted ways, each have had great runs. While Rollins is the World Heavyweight Champion, Ambrose is in AEW, where he performs as Jon Moxley.

Roman took some time to be accepted by the public but has had a great run in the Stamford-based company since turning heel. His collaboration with Paul Heyman, who has also managed The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar, is the stuff of legend.

Reigns and his real-life family, including the Brahma Bull are on the cusp of a unique feud that has enough real-life and in-ring aspects to capture the imagination of every wrestling fan.

Do you think Roman Reigns will beat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL? Tell us in the comments.

