Roman Reigns set to break major WWE record

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is on the verge of adding another incredible accomplishment to his resume. The Tribal Chief is set to defend his title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

The Rock has turned heel and announced a major WrestleMania challenge this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown. The Brahma Bull said he would team up with Roman Reigns on Night 1 to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match with massive implications for Night 2 of WrestleMania 40. The Great One added that he expects to hear The American Nightmare's decision next week on SmackDown.

If Cody Rhodes accepts the challenge and the tag team match is booked as the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania, Roman Reigns will break another WWE record. According to The Samoan Supremacy on Instagram, Reigns would have the record for WrestleMania main events if the tag team match is indeed the final bout of Night 1.

The stipulations for the massive tag team match are as follows. If Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins can defeat The Rock and Reigns during Night 1, The Bloodline will be barred from ringside during the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match during Night 2 of WrestleMania 40. However, if The Bloodline emerges victorious, then anything goes in the match between Reigns and Rhodes at The Showcase of The Immortals.

WWE legend comments on Cody Rhodes versus Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

Wrestling veteran Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) believes Cody Rhodes must finish his story on his own at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, DDP noted that Randy Savage put him over clean during his career and it changed his life dramatically. The legend stated that nobody should help Cody Rhodes defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania because it would not fit with his character.

"I wouldn't do that, bro, because the finish is too good. When Randy Savage put me over, it changed my life dramatically. Like, dramatically. No one put me on top of him. That's not how a Rhodes wins." [3:50 – 4:21]

The Rock publicly acknowledged Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief this past Friday night on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins accept The Bloodline's challenge for a tag team match during Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.

