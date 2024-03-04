The Rock sends a six-word message after acknowledging Roman Reigns

The Rock has taken to social media to send a six-word message after acknowledging Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown this past week.

Upon his return to television, The Rock responded to Cody Rhodes' challenge to a one-on-one match. While The Great One declined Rhodes' challenge, he presented a counter-offer, challenging Rhodes and Seth Rollins to a tag team match against Roman Reigns and himself.

Taking to Instagram, The People's Champion sent out a short message and also posted a video of his official joining of The Bloodline.

"You heard the Queen ~ people’s champ" wrote the former WWE Champion

Check out The Rock's Instagram post:

Maven believes that The Rock will headline WrestleMania 40

Maven has stated that The Rock will be the main event of WrestleMania 40. His role in this year's show is yet to be confirmed. However, WWE has teased the possibility of a huge tag team match featuring The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins.

Speaking to Muscle Man Malcolm, Maven briefly spoke about The Great One's success and claimed he deserves it more than anybody else. Maven stated:

"Possibly? He will be the main event of WrestleMania. I'm just happy, happy for his success. I tell people all the time, no one deserves the success they've had more than him. He's truly the nicest guy, and what you see on TV, that's him. He's not putting up an act; he's not putting up a front. That is really him."

After slapping Cody Rhodes at the WrestleMania XL Kick-off press event, The People's Champion officially joined The Bloodline. On the latest edition of SmackDown, he was involved in a 40-minute segment with his stablemates and also acknowledged The Tribal Chief.

It remains to be seen if WWE confirms the tag team match for Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.

