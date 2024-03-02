"He's not putting up an act" - The Rock will be in the main event of WrestleMania XL, says 3-time WWE champion

The Rock's return to WWE has opened the door for new and exciting possibilities heading into WrestleMania XL. Meanwhile, a former three-time champion praised The People's Champion and firmly believes that Johnson will be in the main event of WrestleMania 40. The three-time champion in question is Maven.

Earlier this year, The Rock turned heel when Cody Rhodes disrespected The Anoa'i family during WrestleMania Kickoff. The People's Champion has become the biggest roadblock in The American Nightmare's Road to WrestleMania and issued a challenge to Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Meanwhile, Maven had an interesting take on the entire situation heading into Philadelphia. Speaking to Muscle Man Malcolm, the former three-time WWE Hardcore champion was asked if The Rock will be in the main event of WrestleMania, and the star firmly believes that he will be:

"Possibly? He will be the main event of WrestleMania. I'm just happy, happy for his success. I tell people all the time, no one deserves the success they've had more than him. He's truly the nicest guy, and what you see on TV, that's him. He's not putting up an act; he's not putting up a front. That is really him." [0:49 - 1:15]

The Rock acknowledged Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

After the WrestleMania Kickoff press event, The Rock turned heel and aligned with Roman Reigns. The two decided to take a stand against the disrespect towards their family from Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Last month, The Rock fully turned heel and joined The Bloodline on an episode of WWE SmackDown. The People's Champion hasn't been a full-fledged heel since his last heel run against Steve Austin and Goldberg in 2003.

Expand Tweet

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, The Rock acknowledged Roman Reigns when The Tribal Chief asked him to prove his loyalty. It will be interesting to see if Rhodes and Rollins accept The Bloodline's challenge in the coming week.

What are your thoughts on The Rock as a heel? Sound off in the comments section.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Muscle Man Malcolm and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE