Roman Reigns' stablemate and former WWE Universal Champion referenced during ROH Final Battle 2022

Multiple WWE stars were referenced during the Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia match for the ROH Pure title at Final Battle 2022.

Yuta and Garcia are serial rivals, not only for the fact that the latter captured the Pure title from the former earlier this year. But they have also warred against one another as representatives of the Blackpool Combat Club and Jericho Appreciation Society, respectively.

Prior to Final Battle, both stars had a singles win apiece against each other, as well as a 60-minute time limit draw last year. In selling the magnitude of their rivalry, ROH commentary made reference to the one shared by current WWE stars Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Juanki #CarpeDiem 🇵🇷💪 @Juanki1982 December 18, 2010 — ROH — Final Battle — New York City, New York, United States — Hammerstein Ballroom — Kevin Steen vs. El Genérico — ROH Career vs. Mask Unsanctioned Fight Without Honor December 18, 2010 — ROH — Final Battle — New York City, New York, United States — Hammerstein Ballroom — Kevin Steen vs. El Genérico — ROH Career vs. Mask Unsanctioned Fight Without Honor https://t.co/mGZDXkOqCH

As Kevin Steen and El Generico, the real-life best friends, tied up on a number of occasions, with each as emotional and physical as the other. Just twelve years ago, the pair squared off in an Unsanctioned Mask vs. Career Match at Final Battle. Generico defeated Steen to banish him from the promotion, but they would later meet again in PWG before joining WWE in 2013.

The pair remain inseparable as real-life friends and bitter rivals.

