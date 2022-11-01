Although Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley have seemingly parted ways to be in WWE and AEW, fans still want the two to face off in the future.

The two superstars, with Seth Rollins, were a part of the same faction, The Shield. However, Seth's betrayal during a feud with The Authority broke up the trio, gradually leading to even Moxley and Reigns splitting off to go on solo runs.

The Purveyor of Violence is currently one of the biggest names on Tony Khan's roster, cementing his legacy by winning the AEW World Championship three times so far. He is scheduled to defend his title against the promotion's biggest heel, MJF at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns has risen to the top of the food chain in WWE, having defeated the likes of Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Edge while holding the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship simultaneously. His current faction, The Bloodline, has firmly established itself as one of the top teams in pro wrestling.

This has prompted fans to jokingly ask for a match between The Shield and The Bloodline. While the possibility of this is slim, especially with Roman Reigns needing to be a part of both teams, many are excited to see Moxley and the Tribal Chief in a fantasy face-off.

Joseph Sac @TheEliteSpear @goatcity21 I mean that’d only work if it’s Usos vs. Mox & Rollins and I am pretty sure that match already happened @goatcity21 I mean that’d only work if it’s Usos vs. Mox & Rollins and I am pretty sure that match already happened

Josh @jdiablethe2nd @goatcity21 Kurt Angle/Mox/Seth Franklin Rollins Vs Roman and The Usos @goatcity21 Kurt Angle/Mox/Seth Franklin Rollins Vs Roman and The Usos

ACCLAIMED ARE TAG CHAMPS!! @mjfmarkaew @goatcity21 honestly bro, bloodline vs punk, mox, rollins, the 2 punk actually wanted in the shield, idk mayn it sounds good to me @goatcity21 honestly bro, bloodline vs punk, mox, rollins, the 2 punk actually wanted in the shield, idk mayn it sounds good to me

𝓣𝓱𝓮𝓶𝓲𝓼 𝓑𝓪𝓻𝓷𝓮𝓼-𝓦𝓲𝓷𝓭𝓼𝓸𝓻 @ScaledBalance @ANToutofcontext @markmane2 @HygorBH @WWE I mean think about that.. they could do a six man -Seth and Jey Jimmy and Sami and Roman with Solo and maybe someone gets taken out pre match leading to the BEST of both worlds a Seth Roman feud AND a triple threat shield match (bring mox in as the surprise 6th man) @ANToutofcontext @markmane2 @HygorBH @WWE I mean think about that.. they could do a six man -Seth and Jey Jimmy and Sami and Roman with Solo and maybe someone gets taken out pre match leading to the BEST of both worlds a Seth Roman feud AND a triple threat shield match (bring mox in as the surprise 6th man)

JasonM @RealJMH621 @MchamMince @wrestlelamia Seth in The Shield, The Authority, and The Kingslayer. Even a tag team with Roman or Mox. His booking now just sucks. @MchamMince @wrestlelamia Seth in The Shield, The Authority, and The Kingslayer. Even a tag team with Roman or Mox. His booking now just sucks.

Dexterwhitehausen 🇨🇦 @davidmackinnon5

fighting champion--mox

paper champion----roman @Makavelimademe roman would have to actually wrestle to be booked for a match on tv which rarely happens...so..to clarify the difference...fighting champion--moxpaper champion----roman @Makavelimademe roman would have to actually wrestle to be booked for a match on tv which rarely happens...so..to clarify the difference...fighting champion--moxpaper champion----roman

Will Moxley ever be reunited with Roman Reigns? Only time will tell.

Roman Reigns recently reached a milestone in WWE

While Jon Moxley has been on a roll lately in AEW, the Tribal Chief recently completed a major achievement.

The end of October marked ten years of Roman Reigns since he first appeared in NXT on October 31, 2012. He faced CJ Parker in his first WWE TV bout and won. After some matches on the black and gold roster, he swiftly made his main roster debut at Survivor Series 2012 as a part of The Shield alongside Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley).

Fileana2 @Fileana2 Ten years to the day since the WWE Universe was introduced to #RomanReigns Ten years to the day since the WWE Universe was introduced to #RomanReigns https://t.co/t3HOCW8vTl

The Tribal Chief is also the longest-reigning Universal Champion in history. It remains to be seen what will be in store for him in the future.

Would you like to see Jon Moxley fight Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments below!

