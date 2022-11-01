Although Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley have seemingly parted ways to be in WWE and AEW, fans still want the two to face off in the future.
The two superstars, with Seth Rollins, were a part of the same faction, The Shield. However, Seth's betrayal during a feud with The Authority broke up the trio, gradually leading to even Moxley and Reigns splitting off to go on solo runs.
The Purveyor of Violence is currently one of the biggest names on Tony Khan's roster, cementing his legacy by winning the AEW World Championship three times so far. He is scheduled to defend his title against the promotion's biggest heel, MJF at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view.
Meanwhile, Roman Reigns has risen to the top of the food chain in WWE, having defeated the likes of Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Edge while holding the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship simultaneously. His current faction, The Bloodline, has firmly established itself as one of the top teams in pro wrestling.
This has prompted fans to jokingly ask for a match between The Shield and The Bloodline. While the possibility of this is slim, especially with Roman Reigns needing to be a part of both teams, many are excited to see Moxley and the Tribal Chief in a fantasy face-off.
Will Moxley ever be reunited with Roman Reigns? Only time will tell.
Roman Reigns recently reached a milestone in WWE
While Jon Moxley has been on a roll lately in AEW, the Tribal Chief recently completed a major achievement.
The end of October marked ten years of Roman Reigns since he first appeared in NXT on October 31, 2012. He faced CJ Parker in his first WWE TV bout and won. After some matches on the black and gold roster, he swiftly made his main roster debut at Survivor Series 2012 as a part of The Shield alongside Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley).
The Tribal Chief is also the longest-reigning Universal Champion in history. It remains to be seen what will be in store for him in the future.
