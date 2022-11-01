We have good news for Roman Reigns and his fans, as The Tribal Chief has officially reached 10 years since his first WWE match aired on television.

He has remained at the top throughout his career. He is a Grand Slam winner, a Royal Rumble winner, and has been the longest-reigning Universal Champion in history. These accolades make him one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.

On October 31, 2012, fans were introduced to Roman Reigns in NXT. He competed in his first televised WWE match against CJ Parker and emerged victorious. After a few more matches on NXT, he quickly debuted on the main roster at Survivor Series 2012 as a member of The Shield alongside Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

The company posted the news on their social media handles. One can witness The Tribal Chief's first-ever entrance in the video embedded below.

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



"NXT Universe, that's a star right there!" Ten years to the day since the WWE Universe was introduced to @WWERomanReigns "NXT Universe, that's a star right there!" Ten years to the day since the WWE Universe was introduced to @WWERomanReigns 🐐"NXT Universe, that's a star right there!" https://t.co/GUOkyklwgz

As the leader of The Bloodline, Roman Reigns will continue to be featured as a top star for years to come.

Roman Reigns has defeated several top stars throughout his WWE career

WWE PG Era @JTEonYT What is the Best Match of Roman Reigns’ Career?



I’ll Start: WrestleMania 37 Main Event What is the Best Match of Roman Reigns’ Career? I’ll Start: WrestleMania 37 Main Event https://t.co/kUIpC9LesL

After The Shield disbanded, The Big Dog continued on the path of dominance. He quickly rose to the top and won the Royal Rumble match in 2015. He defeated stars like Seth Rollins and The Big Show.

He went on to engage in a major feud with Triple H and defeated The Cerebral Assassin at WrestleMania 32. Fans were thrilled as he pinned John Cena at No Mercy 2017. After a few losses, he also defeated his arch-rival Brock Lesnar to win the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2018.

After turning heel in 2020, he became the longest-reigning world champion of this generation. During his current reign, he defeated stars like Edge, Brock Lesnar, Daniel Bryan, Goldberg, as well as John Cena.

He is currently involved in a storyline with YouTube sensation Logan Paul and the two will collide at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. Who do you think will pick up the win? let us know in the comments section below.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes