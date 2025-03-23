"Roman vs Omega" "Samoa Joe vs Gunther" - Fans fantasize about dream 'All Worlds Collide' joint AEW-WWE event 

A joint AEW-WWE event has always been a topic of hot discussion among wrestling enthusiasts. Fans recently fantasized about the number of dream matches that could happen at an All Worlds Collide event featuring wrestling's top companies.

Ever since AEW launched in 2019, wrestling fans have debated about the possibility of the company working with World Wrestling Entertainment. This topic started gaining more traction after the promotion held its first-ever Forbidden Door PPV, showcasing its willingness to work with NJPW.

In recent years, WWE has also been flexible in its partnerships. The best example of this is the promotion's recent alliance with TNA Wrestling. Given that both brands have shown an affinity to work with other promotions, it may only be a matter of time before they decide to put their differences aside and work together. Recently, a fan on X/Twitter asked what dream matches other people would want to see happen if AEW, WWE, TNA, and NJPW collaborated for an All Worlds Collide PPV.

Many fans took this opportunity to list out the dream matches they would want to see happen. Check out some of the reactions below:

Screengrab of fan reactions (source: X.com)

Vince Russo is frustrated with WWE's storytelling

Since the beginning of the year, WWE's creative direction has looked quite poor. RAW and SmackDown have failed to deliver and have fallen flat due to the lack of proper storytelling. This has resulted in feuds that have seemed too generic and repetitive. The Stamford-based promotion's attempt to make wrestling look real has only made it look more fake. A good example of this is the recent brawl that took place between CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns. While the brawl was chaotic, many fans thought it felt lackluster.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown with Mac Davis, Vince Russo expressed his frustrations over the current product and claimed that TKO is treating it like MMA.

"I am just sick and tired of everything being a wrestling match. Can you not give me one story? Can I not get one story? I swear to God we gotta start asking ourselves this question now. Does TKO not know that wrestling is fake? Predetermined, Dutch. They're treating this like it's freaking MMA. They're treating these fights like they're real. There's no story, there's no character and nobody gives a sh*t." [1:45 onwards]

It will be interesting to see if fans will get a future PPV involving AEW and World Wrestling Entertainment.

