"Does TKO not know that wrestling is fake?" - WWE's new content has no character or storytelling, claims Vince Russo after SmackDown (Exclusive) 

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo lambasted the creative team for this week's episode of SmackDown. The show emanated from Bologna, Italy, this past Friday night.

WWE continued on its European tour as SmackDown rolled into Italy this week. The episode was an important pit stop, with several WrestleMania matches getting their well-needed buildup. The show featured top stars such as Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, and many more.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown with Mac Davis, Russo expressed frustrations with the weekly programming on WWE. The former writer criticized TKO for promoting matches wrestling like real MMA fights. He felt the creative team was completely ignoring the storytelling and character development aspect of sports entertainment.

"I am just sick and tired of everything being a wrestling match. Can you not give me one story? Can I not get one story? I swear to God we gotta start asking ourselves this question now. Does TKO not know that wrestling is fake? Predetermined, Dutch. They're treating this like it's freaking MMA. They're treating these fights like they're real. There's no story, there's no character and nobody gives a shit." [1:45 onwards]

This week's episode ended with a huge brawl among Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk. This segment has gotten people talking about their huge Triple Threat match at the Show of Shows.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

