Ronda Rousey debuts in Tony Khan's promotion [Watch]

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has shockingly made her ROH debut during the latest tapings in Los Angeles.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet quietly left WWE after her loss against Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam 2023. She briefly retired from pro wrestling before returning in a tag team match at the Lucha VaVoom event, partnering Marina Shafir against Taya Valkyrie and Brian Kendrick.

She again teamed up with Shafir at Wrestling Revolver's UNREAL, facing ROH Women's Champion Athena and Billie Starkz. Rousey appeared as Marina Shafir's mystery partner earlier tonight during the Ring of Honor tapings against The Fallen Goddess and Starkz in a repeat of their previous bout.

It remains to be seen if The Baddest Woman Planet's appearance on ROH was a one-time deal or if she has signed with the Tony Khan-led promotion.

