Ronda Rousey's former teammate sends ominous message to top AEW champion

Ronda Rousey's former teammate Marina Shafir is set to challenge AEW star Jade Cargill. The former MMA fighter sent a warning to the TBS Champion on Twitter.

Marina Shafir was part of the Four Horsewomen of MMA that included Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler and Jessamyn Duke. All four would go on to join WWE. However, Shafir was released from WWE in June 2021. She spent her WWE career almost entirely in NXT as muscle for the then NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler.

Like Ronda Rousey, Shafir transitioned from MMA to pro wrestling. Although she is yet to appear on Dynamite or Rampage, she has picked up a number of wins on AEW Dark. Although she lost on her debut to Kris Statlander, she went on to pick up 4 wins in a row after that.

Jade Cargill is unbeaten so far and Shafir will have a tough mountain to climb when she faces her. However, she is looking forward to the challenge.

"Oh man. I am going to enjoy getting your respect. Maybe a little too much." Marina Shafir tweeted.

While the former NXT star will have the deck stacked against her, Jade Cargill will have her work cut out for her as she looks to secure her 30th straight win in All Elite Wrestling.

Ronda Rousey will main event Night 1 of WrestleMania 38

The Baddest Woman on the Planet appeared on Ellen with Ellen DeGeneres where she revealed that she will main event WrestleMania for the second time.

"I'm going to be in the main event for the second time. I was part of the first main event with women, this is the third. It's becoming almost something that doesn't even need to be mentioned anymore, which is the goal," she said. (h/t: Fightful)

The MMA icon was part of the first ever women's main event in WrestleMania history when she took on Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in the main event of WrestleMania 35. Although she lost, she became part of history.

At WrestleMania 38, she will join a select group of legends who have main evented multiple WrestleMania cards when she takes on Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

