Ronda Rousey tipped by WWE legend to snub AEW and sign with major promotion instead

A wrestling veteran has pitched the idea of the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey, signing with another promotion instead of AEW amid the rumors of her becoming All Elite.

Following her departure from WWE after her last match at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event this year, Ronda Rousey surprisingly showed up on the indie wrestling scene and competed in two matches at different events. Later, she was seen appearing on the Tony Khan-owned Ring of Honor show last week.

Amid the speculations of the Baddest Woman on the Planet possibly signing with AEW, the WWE Hall of Famer, Bully Ray, feels differently. Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Ray pitched the idea of Rousey turning down the AEW contract to sign with Ring of Honor instead, in order to elevate the promotion.

"What I am saying is if there was a chance of having Ronda Rousey in AEW, you can give her the match that she wants to have. Save Ronda Rousey, if you have a one percent chance of getting her, you save her, and then Tony [Khan] makes an announcement in the 'Tony announcement way' and Tony stands in the middle of the ring and brings Ronda Rousey out and you offer Ronda Rousey an AEW contract and then Ronda Rousey turns around and says, 'thank you, but no thank you,'" Bully Ray said. [0:17 - 0:49]

Bully Ray went on:

"What? You don't want an AEW contract? 'Tony! with all due respect, I want a Ring of Honor contract.' Now you just elevated Ring of Honor with a major star." [0:50 - 1:03]

You can check out the interview below:

Ronda Rousey was recently attacked by the ROH Women's World Champion

Ronda Rousey recently competed in the Pro Wrestling Revolver's Unreal event, teaming up with Marina Shafir to take on Athena and Billie Starkz. In the end, Ronda was attacked by the ROH Women's World Champion, Athena, with the belt, and it ended in a no-contest.

Later, Rousey showed up on Ring of Honor, and this could be the beginning of a feud between Ronda and Athena if the former becomes a part of the Ring of Honor Women's Division. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the Baddest Woman on the Planet.

