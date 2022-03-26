AEW News Roundup: AEW stars pay tribute to Triple H, potential plans for Cody Rhodes' WWE character, takeaways from MJF's Ariel Helwani interview

In this edition of the AEW Rumor Roundup, we look at MJF's recent interview with Ariel Helwani and potential plans for Cody Rhodes' character in WWE.

Also, hot on the heels of Triple H announcing his in-ring retirement, several AEW wrestlers have come out to share their heartfelt messages about The Game.

#5. Malakai Black teases recruiting AEW female star into the House of Black

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble ...



#AEWDynamite What the hell did Malakai Black had in the mist that he used on Julia Hart that she's still suffering... What the hell did Malakai Black had in the mist that he used on Julia Hart that she's still suffering 😭...#AEWDynamite https://t.co/ikcsoIX8Bk

Julia Hart's defection to the House of Black is imminent. The leader of the ominous faction, Malakai Black, recently uploaded an Instagram story of himself carrying what seemed to be The Varsity Blonds manager's eye patch.

The 20-year-old has sported an eye patch since becoming the victim of a black mist attack from The Dutchman. After handily defeating both Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison, Malakai moved on from the mini-feud and set about building his stable, which now includes Brody King & Buddy Matthews.

However, Julia has curiously kept up with the black eye patch look ever since, which hints at the storyline possibly being picked up once more down the road. The time could be ripe for the female star to finally turn to the dark side and join the House of Black.

#4. Eddie Kingston opens up on fan backlash over his WWE-centric promos

AEW star Eddie Kingston is well-known for his passionate promos and underdog attitude. But a portion of the fanbase didn't take too kindly to his WWE-centric promos.

In an interview with Freddie Prinze Jr. on Wrestling With Freddie, Kingston said he endured an intense backlash for criticizing WWE in several AEW promos:

"Side note, I love how mad people get when I mention anything in WWE. I love it. Oh God, when I say ‘sports entertainer,’ they're like, ‘F you, I hope you die,’ and I'm sitting there laughing because, I'm like, 'c’mon, I got you.' I have friends at WWE, do you think I want that place to shut down? Absolutely not! I want my friends to eat. I just do things to stir it up.” (H/T - Fightful)

The term 'Sports Entertainer' seems to rile up AEW fans, and Kingston recognizes this sore spot. A veteran at this point, The Mad King knows what to say to garner a passionate response from the audience. Recently, Chris Jericho used the phrase as the genesis for his entire new faction, the Jericho Appreciation Society. So, both wrestlers know what they're doing.

#3. Adam Cole and William Regal pay tribute to Triple H

WWE EVP Triple H announced his in-ring retirement during an interview with Stephen A. Smith for ESPN's First Take. A few months earlier, The Game experienced a life-threatening cardiac arrest that required a defibrillator in his chest.

Since the news went public, several AEW stars have paid tribute to The Cerebral Assassin. Former NXT Champion Adam Cole, one of Triple H's pet projects in the developmental brand, sent a heartfelt message on Twitter to thank him.

Recent AEW signing and former NXT commissioner William Regal shared a few pictures of his friend and ex-Blue Bloods tag partner. They, of course, worked closely in the black-and-gold era of NXT and played a crucial role in scouting talents for WWE.

#2. Potential plans for Cody Rhodes' character in WWE

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists All WWE sources indicate the belief that the deal with Cody Rhodes is done and the match with Seth Rollins is happening.



There are those close to the situation who are still suggesting otherwise but one person in WWE called that “silliness” at this point.



- WON All WWE sources indicate the belief that the deal with Cody Rhodes is done and the match with Seth Rollins is happening.There are those close to the situation who are still suggesting otherwise but one person in WWE called that “silliness” at this point.- WON https://t.co/jFsqnKtmvQ

Cody Rhodes' imminent arrival in WWE is all but confirmed. With WrestleMania just around the corner, the latest rumor is that The American Nightmare will debut on the show and potentially face Seth Rollins.

But fans wonder if he'll be presented as a big deal like he was in AEW or if he'll reprise his WWE gimmick instead. According to the latest reports, a couple of high-profile people in WWE have spoken to Vince McMahon about Cody Rhodes' potential character. It now seems like the former TNT Champion will be presented exactly like how he was in AEW.

WWE wants to maximize the shock of Rhodes jumping ship. So it'd make sense for Cody to keep his overall presentation, ring gear, entrance theme, and pyro.

#1. MJF gives his honest thoughts on the state of WWE in an interview with Ariel Helwani

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, MJF shared his thoughts on several topics, including the current state of WWE, his contract situation with AEW, and his Tough Enough audition. The Salt of the Earth gushed about WWE's current product:

“I think WWE is doing great. I love everything WWE’s doing. I just think we’re fresh [AEW], we have fresh faces...I just think everything that Bruce Pritchard and Vince [McMahon] are putting out there is absolutely incredible, I love it. I love NXT 2.0, I love RAW, I love SmackDown, I love what Roman [Reigns] is doing, I think Roman’s putting out some great work. Paul Heyman...fellow member of the tribe absolutely killing it, sorry what’s going on with Brock [Lesnar], you deserve better than that. I think they’re putting out a great product.” (from 31:17 to 31:44)

MJF added that he'll be a free agent in 2024 and consider the best offer for him financially, regardless of the company. One interesting topic brought up was his application process for the 2015 edition of WWE Tough Enough:

"I was 19 years old at the time. I remember cutting this promo, sending it in, and I thought to myself, ‘Nobody’s cutting a better promo than me.’ And I was a hundred percent right! I ended up having the most views at the time of any of the athletes, and I still didn’t get in."

"I just have a feeling it might have rubbed ‘certain people’ the wrong way with some of the verbiage I used in the promo…But I had the most views, I got through one casting call and then that was it. I didn’t hear from them again, but if I’m being honest – like I said, everything happens for a reason." (from 25:25 onwards)

While MJF didn't appear on that season, time will tell if the AEW star will get the final laugh if he does join WWE down the road.

