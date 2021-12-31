News Roundup: 4-time WWE Champion teases AEW move, Former superstar signs, Tony Khan teases more signings

With 2021 almost over, it's time for the last AEW news roundup for the year. This week, we take a look at a former WWE World Champion teasing a move to AEW, more on Jake Atlas signing with AEW, Tony Khan's comments on further signings, and more.

#6. Tony Khan comments on more additions to the AEW roster

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke to Scott Fishman of TV Insider. During the interview, Khan addressed whether we could see any further additions to the AEW roster. Khan said that while AEW will indeed continue to gradually make more signings, he said the promotion would be more "discerning" about the names coming in:

"Yes. We will continue expanding the roster. Absolutely, there will be more people coming into AEW. I do think I have to be more discerning than ever in talent acquisition because we have such a strong roster. I was aggressively expanding with the launch of Rampage. We made some big signings in the past, including CM Punk. Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, Ruby Soho, Thunder Rosa, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, Andrade El Idolo, Malakai Black. Christian Cage and many others. We’ve also continued our partnerships with great international companies like New Japan Pro Wrestling and Lucha Libre AAA. We have a lot of great talent working, but it’s time for me to be more discerning than ever in terms of acquisitions."

#5. Former WWE star Mercedes Martinez has signed with AEW

Former WWE Superstar Mercedes Martinez made her AEW debut earlier this week on Dynamite. Martinez attacked Thunder Rosa during the end of her match, aligning herself with Jade Cargill, helping her reach the finals of the TBS title tournament.

Tony Khan announced that Mercedes Martinez was All Elite on Twitter:

Martinez also took to Twitter to comment:

Mercedes Martinez @RealMMartinez

Thank u @AEW

To everyone that believes in me & what I can bring to wrestling.

Cheer, boo, hate, love me...but RESPECT ME & what I continue to bring to this business.

#RUGGEDandTHUGGED

#RUGGEDandTHUGGED

#OGBADASS

Mercedes Martinez is a major addition to the AEW Women's division. It will be interesting to see what plans AEW has for the former WWE star.

