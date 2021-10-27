News Roundup: Former WWE star signs with AEW, Hall of Famer says CM Punk has been a flop

Welcome to another edition of the AEW news roundup as we get ready for Dynamite later tonight. On this edition, we take a look at a former WWE star signing with AEW, a WWE Hall of Famer slamming CM Punk's run so far and more.

#5 Former WWE star Tony Nese has signed with AEW

Tony Nese was at ringside on AEW Dynamite last Wednesday and then wrestled at the AEW Dark tapings. Dave Meltzer confirmed on Wrestling Observer Radio that Tony Nese has signed with AEW, although we didn't get any further details:

"You know, on Saturday (AEW Dynamite), they showed him (Tony Nese) the stands, so, obviously, he's signed, but they didn't announce because probably they are doing something. But he did the Dark tapings yesterday in Orlando, I think he wrestled more than one match. So, he's signed. That's the deal," said Dave Meltzer.

#4 Eric Bischoff says CM Punk has been a flop for AEW

On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, former WCW executive Eric Bischoff gave his take on CM Punk's run in AEW so far. Bischoff was less than impressed with Punk's decision to seemingly face up-and-coming young stars like Daniel Garcia and felt that Punk's run had been a flop, before comparing CM Punk's run in AEW to when Kevin Nash and Scott Hall showed up in WCW:

“Punk hasn’t delivered. Punk was the guy that came out and his first comments were ‘The addition of this talent was more significant than Scott Hall and Kevin Nash,’ constantly making references to WCW because they want to be the company that WCW was back in the mid-90s. There’s these constant references to WCW. When Scott Hall and Kevin Nash came in, we took off. Punk, you came in and you sh*t the bed, in terms of ratings.

It ain’t there and there’s nothing in reality to suggest otherwise. You just need to be careful about what you say until you’re delivering. That comment that Punk made about these guys being more significant than Hall and Nash in 96 and then two weeks after Punk made his big arrival the ratings dropped by 40-50%," Eric Bischoff said. (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Eric Bischoff has been quite vocal about AEW recently and has even gone back and forth with AEW President Tony Khan.

