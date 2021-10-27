"There is no competition here" - WWE veteran agrees with Roman Reigns' comments about AEW [Exclusive]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently gave his take on Roman Reigns' recent comments about AEW.

Roman Reigns recently had a series of interviews to promote Crown Jewel. When asked about AEW, he dismissed the upstart promotion as competition for WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing With Russo, the former WWE writer said that he totally agreed with Roman Reigns' comments, saying that it's not possible to compare WWE RAW and Dynamite's numbers unless they went head to head at the same time, on the same night:

I agree with him 1000%. Bro, there is no competition here. You know what it's like? It's like taking a team from the National League and a team from the American League and they're competing for the number of victories each team gets but they never played each other. That's what he have here. If we're talking head to head this is a different conversation. This is not head to head. They're comparing their Wednesday night numbers to Monday Night RAW who is going head to head with Monday night football. You're not going head to head with the NFL so how can you compare those numbers to RAW? There's is no competition. The only one that has created this competition is Tony Khan and the dirt sheet, writers. Until it is head to head, same night, same time, this is not competition.

A look at what Roman Reigns said about AEW

Roman Reigns made his comments about AEW during an interview with Complex earlier this month. Reigns said that AEW has a "ceiling" and explained why he didn't consider the promotion to be competition for WWE. Reigns felt that WWE is trying to connect with "everyone" while AEW is catering to their hardcore fanbase.

"I’m one of those guys who will compete at anything. Like, ‘I bet you I can eat that cookie faster.’ I want to be the best at anything that I choose to do. We pull up on lawn mowers, we cut the yard in half, I’m going to beat you. My side will look better than yours. So me, I don’t see the real competition [with AEW] because I think their fan base legitimately is a hardcore fan base. So there’s like a ceiling and a built-in ground to that viewership. [The WWE is] trying to connect with everyone. We’re trying to connect with the mainstream. We’re trying to pull in the casual fan. We’re trying to engage the new viewer, while also servicing our hardcore fan base and give them compelling stories to fulfill them as well," said Roman Reigns.

