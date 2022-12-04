"Royal Rumble confirmed" - Fans are convinced about Triple H re-signing 6-time WWE World Champion following potential AEW exit

With Royal Rumble around the corner, fans are convinced that Triple H will re-sign six-time WWE World Champion CM Punk.

CM Punk has been absent from AEW since the Brawl Out incident occurred after the All Out 2022 media scrum in September. The Second City Saint had just beaten Jon Moxley to become a two-time AEW World Champion. In the media scrum, he proceeded to verbally eviscerate the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Hangman Adam Page, and Colt Cabana.

The Straight Edge Superstar's comments did not go down well with the Elite, who proceeded to confront Punk over his words. This led to a physical altercation involving Ace Steel, who was subsequently released from the company.

Everyone involved was suspended as a consequence. However, the Elite made their return at Full Gear pay-per-view to challenge the Death Triangle for the Trios Championship. The Bucks and Omega lost the bout, but it was announced later that the two teams will participate in a best-of-7 series for the Trios championships.

Meanwhile, there is speculation that CM Punk is done with AEW and is keen to move on to other ventures. In light of these reports, fans have expressed their desire to see Triple H bring CM Punk back for a spot in the upcoming Royal Rumble.

