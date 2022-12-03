"It's a 24x7 game" - WWE legend opens up on whether he would like to work for Triple H or Tony Khan (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Bushwhacker Luke recently answered questions about booking shows for WWE or AEW.

Luke was part of the famous tag team Bushwhackers. The duo made their way to WWE back in 1988 and became an instant hit due to their entertaining act on screen. They had some memorable matches with The Nasty Boys, Natural Disasters, Rhythm & Blues, and several other tag teams of the time. The Bushwhackers were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Luke was asked about working for Triple H or Tony Khan as a booker. He mentioned that being a booker meant that he was constantly thinking about the business and storylines. The legendary wrestler stated that at this point in his career, he preferred working only on weekends.

"It's a 24x7 game. You're thinking about the product all night, at home and you're wondering what are the storylines. You know, I'm in the cruising years of my life mate. I'm a weekend warrior now. I just want to just go and do a Saturday night or Sunday night's show and move on. That's what I prefer to do." [From 8:25 - 8:51]

Triple H was the brains behind WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Triple H took over as the Chief Content Officer of WWE after Vince McMahon retired back in July, and fan reception for The Game has been mostly positive.

After Survivor Series concluded this past week, Triple H appeared at the post-show press conference to answer some questions. He mentioned that Survivor Series had been a huge success. The 53-year-old spoke about what it meant to hold huge events, the future of WWE premium live events, international tours, and how the company was constantly committed to delivering the best content for the fans.

