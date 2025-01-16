"Royal Rumble", "WWE is calling you home" - Fans flood fan-favorite AEW star's latest cryptic post amid exit rumors

Rumors suggest that top AEW star Rey Fenix will soon leave the promotion. Fenix's brother, Penta, left the Jacksonville-based company in November 2024.

The Lucha Brothers were expected to leave the Tony Khan-led company in mid-2024, but the management reportedly added injury time to Fenix's contract and extended his stay in his promotion. Penta's deal expired in November 2024, so he departed AEW and made his WWE debut on Monday Night RAW this week.

In his debut match, Penta faced Chad Gable and secured a big win. However, Rey Fenix is still part of All Elite Wrestling, seemingly waiting for his contract to expire. Reports suggest that Fenix would eventually join his brother in WWE. A few hours ago, the former International Champion shared a post on his official Instagram account. It included a cryptic caption, which caught the attention of fans.

"What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. #Animo," Fenix wrote.

Fenix's fans reacted to his post, encouraging him to stay positive and wait for his time. They were certain that he would join his brother in WWE soon. Some even hoped that they would see him at the 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

AEW removed Rey Fenix's merchandise from its online shop

Before Penta's debut in WWE, the company released his merchandise on its website and officially confirmed his arrival. Meanwhile, the Tony Khan-led company removed Rey Fenix's merch from its online shop.

It has been a while since fans saw Fenix on AEW television. His last match took place on Collision in July 2024 when he beat Tony Nese. Recently, on social media, he expressed dissatisfaction over his current situation in the Jacksonville-based company. However, he later removed the controversial posts.

