"Rubbed me the wrong way from day one" - DX member reacts to accusations of burying top AEW star during WWE run

AEW star Dax Harwood has been stirring up a lot of conversations as of late due to the release of his new podcast FTR with Dax. He recently used his new show to voice his frustrations about former DX member Road Dogg (aka Brian James). The WWE veteran has now responded to the claims.

Road Dogg worked with Harwood and his partner Cash Wheeler while they were known as The Revival during their run in WWE. The AEW star mentioned on his podcast that he felt Road Dogg didn't like him from the moment he met him. Not only that, but he also felt as if the Hall of Famer actively prevented the tandem from moving up to the main roster.

Road Dogg has now responded to these claims on his own podcast, Oh You Didn't Know. He stated that Harwood simply rubbed him the wrong way due to his attitude.

“It’s not that I didn’t like him the day I met him, it’s that he rubbed me the wrong way, and I don’t know that was something he did or something that is on me. If it’s on me, I’m in a place in my life where I’m trying to correct those character defects, so if that’s on me I’ll accept that. But he rubbed me the wrong way from day one.” [5:19 - 5:40]

Road Dogg also mentioned a Twitter exchange with the AEW star, where he remembers Harwood "burying" the WWE product in character. This move was perceived as a bad thing by the former DX member.

"You’re in developmental wanting to come up to the main roster and, heel or no heel, I don’t care that you’re in character during this, you’re burying the product that you represent. But you don’t represent it yet because you’re not there yet, and so—I could have never stopped you from making it and thank you for thinking I have that much power, but I could have never stop you from making it to the main roster. You made it to the main roster, you just didn’t make it on the main roster.” [9:21 - 10:02]

2022 has been a landmark year for AEW's FTR as they have enjoyed more success than ever, with legendary battles against the likes of The Aussie Open, The Young Bucks, and The Briscoes, among others.

Dax and Cash also won gold worldwide in 2022, securing the ROH and IWGP World Tag Team Championships to go with the AAA World Tag Team Championship they won in 2021. However, their year isn't ending the way they would have wanted.

On December 10, FTR lost the ROH Tag Team Championship to The Briscoes at the Final Battle pay-per-view in a brutal Double Dog Collar Match. But their losing streak didn't end there, as, on December 28, they lost the AAA World Tag Team Championship to Dragon Lee and Dralistico.

The match took place at AAA's "Gira Aniversairo XXX Noche de Campeones" event in Acapulco, ending FTR's reign at 438 days. To add insult to injury, the winning team immediately vacated the belts due to Dragon Lee announcing that he had signed a contract with WWE.

FTR will defend the IWGP World Tag Team Championship at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4, 2023, against Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi.

