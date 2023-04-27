Ruby Soho accused former WWE star of intentionally giving her a broken nose during AEW match 

AEW All Access has been giving fans a behind-the-scenes look into the lives of the company's stars. The latest episode featured Ruby Soho trying to squash her beef with a former WWE Superstar.

The former WWE Superstar in question is Tay Melo. Back at the All Out pay-per-view in September 2022, Melo's move put Soho on the shelf with a broken nose. The Jericho Appreciation Society member also seemingly dropped her opponent on her head during their match.

Soho returned to AEW in November 2022 after healing from her injuries. But the reported heat between Soho and Melo was genuine, and All Access cameras got fans a front-row seat for the drama.

On the April 26 edition of AEW All Access, the back story of their beef was revealed, with Tay Melo claiming that she thought Ruby Soho was fine with her but that some tension spilled over from their time in WWE. This escalated to the point where the Outcasts member was under the impression that Melo broke her nose on purpose.

Melo was adamant that it was a complete accident and that she couldn't do anything to fix the damage. Ruby Soho seemed to be okay with the explanation, but during the teaser at the end of the episode, it was teased that Soho may have given Melo a receipt of some sort later down the line.

Ruby Soho and Tay Melo settled their differences in a brutal Street Fight

While the details of their backstage beef are only coming to the surface now, their on-screen rivalry ended in one of the most violent matches in AEW history. The former rivals locked horns on the January 13, 2023, edition of Rampage.

Ruby Soho teamed up with Willow Nightingale to take on Tay Melo and Anna Jay in a tag team street fight. The bout featured some hard-hitting moments, including Melo being choked with barbed wire and Anna Jay suffering dislocated ribs after being powerbombed off the stage.

In the end, Ruby Soho and Willow picked up the victory, ending their rivalry. However, given The Outcast's affiliation with the Jericho Appreciation Society, Soho, and Melo could be on the same page soon.

