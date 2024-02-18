Ruby Soho breaks silence ahead of her "date" with former WWE star

AEW star Ruby Soho, formerly known as Ruby Riott, expressed her excitement for a date with a former WWE Superstar after he conveyed his feelings about her on a recent episode of Rampage.

The former WWE Superstar in question is Angelo Parker. Parker is best known for his time in NXT before eventually joining the AEW roster in 2021. He was also a part of the Jericho Appreciation Society. Lately, Angelo has been involved in a romantic storyline with Ruby Soho, and he has been approaching Ruby for weeks.

On the most recent episode of AEW Rampage, the angle saw a development, as Angelo Parker approached Soho backstage and asked her out on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Moreover, Ruby also asked Parker if he would join her for a drink.

Ruby took to X/Twitter to express her excitement for the date with Angelo Parker with the following message:

"Looks like I got myself a date!"

Check out Ruby Soho's tweet below:

In the previous episode of Rampage, Ruby shocked everyone by refusing to tag her partner, Saraya, formerly known as Paige, and turning her back on her. It was seen as a new direction for Soho as well.

Ruby Soho on her run with The Outcasts in AEW

During an interview with Alicia Atout, Ruby Soho, formerly known as Ruby Riott, explained how The Outcasts, involving her alongside "Timeless" Toni Storm and Saraya, formerly known as Paige, was a run that everyone needed:

“Obviously, I was a part of another trio with a very similar mentality previously. I think both of those groups came to me at a time when I needed them specifically. Being with them has been some of the most fun times I have ever had in wrestling and we were similar, we’d been doing this for a long time and I think all three of us needed that in that moment.”

Meanwhile, Ruby Soho is now on her own after betraying Saraya, and The Outcasts only consists of former AEW Women's World Champion and Harley Cameron currently. Only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for Soho in the future.

