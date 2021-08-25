Ruby Soho drops another teaser ahead of rumored AEW debut

Ruby Soho, formerly known as Ruby Riott in WWE, has released her latest vignette. The former WWE Superstar took to social media to post a clip of her stealing a car. She appeared to travel from Orlando to Penn Station in New York City during the scene.

This sparked rumors suggesting that Ruby Soho could possibly be debuting for All Elite Wrestling. While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, her new video shows her stealing a car from outside a gas station.

The video starts with Soho standing outside the gas station as a man drives up and walks into the store. The former WWE Superstar takes advantage of the situation and steals the car and drives away while listening to music.

The clip then focuses on Soho driving away while having a breakdown, as she starts hitting the radio. In the vignette, the last song that she listens to before snapping is The Riott Squad's WWE theme song.

Check out Ruby Soho's new vignette ahead of her rumored AEW debut:

Ruby Soho was released by WWE in June 2021

Ruby Soho, f.k.a. Ruby Riott, was released by WWE on June 2, 2021. The former leader of The Riott Squad initially established herself on the main roster alongside teammates Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan.

Together, The Riott Squad gained some notable momentum on the main roster. However, WWE decided to disband the faction, only to later reunite Riott and Morgan in 2020. Following Riott's release from WWE, The Riott Squad were disbanded once again.

Over the course of the last few weeks, reports have claimed that Ruby Soho is set to make her debut for AEW once her 90-day non-compete clause expires. It remains to be seen if Soho will be debuting on AEW's Grand Slam Dynamite episode in New York City.

