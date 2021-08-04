Ruby Soho (FKA Ruby Riott) heading to AEW - report

Along with multiple popular WWE Superstars, Ruby Riott - now known as Ruby Soho - was released from the company earlier this year. Following a report from Fightful Select, it appears that Ruby Soho may be the next star to become All Elite and join AEW.

According to Fightful Select, plans have been made for Ruby Soho to become the newest member of AEW's women's division. The former Riott Squad leader's 90-day non-compete clause is set to expire at the end of August, just days before All Out, which is set to take place in Chicago, Illinois in early September.

The report also states that promoters had reached out to Soho over a month ago, and they were told that she isn't taking any bookings. Currently, creative plans for the former WWE star are not known.

Mulitple former WWE Superstar have debuted in AEW this year, including Andrade and Malakai Black.

Ruby Soho recently revealed a new look

Ruby Soho has kept a relatively low profile since she left the company. She has barely posted on social media since her departure from WWE back in June.

But Soho recently posted a rare photo to her Twitter page in which she showed off a new look. She has ditched her trademark green hair, and it is now colored a bright red to match her former Ruby moniker.

Since her release, she also changed up her name, as she altered it from Ruby Riott to Ruby Soho, paying homage to the song by Rancid. On a recent appearance on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, co-host and Rancid member Lars Fredericksen gave his blessing for her to use the name. He also mentioned that she could use the track as her entrance theme.

Who would you like to see Ruby Soho face in AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Wrestling on Instagram? Click here to stay updated!

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Wrestling on Instagram? Click here to stay updated.

Edited by Colin Tessier