“Incredibly impressive” - Ruby Soho on her intense rivalry with fellow AEW wrestler 

Ruby Soho has already had a great rivalry during her short time in All Elite Wrestling.

Ruby Soho was the most recent guest on Instinct Culture with Denise Salcedo to discuss all things AEW. When asked about her rivalry with Women's World Champion Britt Baker, Soho said she's very impressed by Baker and that she's known her for a very long time.

"Britt has continuously impressed me over the last few years, just watching her," Ruby Soho said. "I knew her when she first broke in on the independents and when she was just bright-eyed, bushy-tailed, and just ready to learn everything and super new to the game, and seeing her growth over the last few years has been incredibly impressive."

Ruby Soho on going back and forth on the microphone with Britt Baker

Some fans are still buzzing over the epic verbal back and forth the two AEW Superstars delivered against each other a few weeks ago on Rampage. Soho said she was even more impressed with Baker after the segment.

"But stepping into the ring with her, and you know, going toe to toe on the mic with her, is a completely different story," Ruby Soho continued. "I was even more impressed because I was seeing a completely different woman in front of me than I had seen years ago. The amount of growth that she's done is very impressive. There's a reason why she is our champion in this moment. So I have to say I was very impressed with her."

Ruby Soho will look to defeat Kris Statlander to advance to the next round of the AEW TBS Championship tournament.

Did you enjoy the rivalry between Rubo Soho and Britt Baker in AEW? Would you like to see another rematch between them down the line? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

