Ruby Soho names WWE SmackDown faction as dream opponents for The Outcasts

AEW star Ruby Soho has highlighted one of WWE Smackdown's top factions as dream opponents for herself, Toni Storm and Saraya, who are now known as The Outcasts.

Soho, Saraya, and Storm's shared history in WWE is what has led them to become "The Outcasts" in AEW, as they feel like they are a level above the rest of the women's division, especially against the All Elite Wrestling originals who have been loyal to the company throughout the years.

But it seems that Ruby still has her eye on WWE, as she recently admitted at the "For the Love of Wrestling" convention in Manchester, England, that a dream match of hers right now is The Outcasts vs. Damage CTRL. This is what she had to say:

“Alright, I’m gonna say something out loud. In this current moment, I would say (a dream match) is The Outcasts versus Damage CTRL.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Ruby Soho also stated that due to her brief stint in STARDOM in 2021, she would also love to get in the ring with the likes of current IWGP Women's Champion Mayu Iwatani and former WWE Superstar KAIRI.

Ruby Soho and The Outcasts will be in action next week on AEW Dynamite

The war between The Outcasts and the homegrown stars of All Elite Wrestling has gotten to the point where it could boil over at any moment, but could next week's edition of Dynamite be the place where things get taken to the next level?

On the May 17th edition of Dynamite, Ruby Soho, Saraya, and Toni Storm will face the AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., and Hikaru Shida in a trios match.

It will be the first time ever that The Outcasts will wrestle as a trio, as well as the first time since the January 2nd edition of Dark: Elevation that Shida will be wrestling in AEW. However, due to the fact that the episode of Dark: Elevation was taped in 2022, it will be Shida's first AEW match of the year.

Will you be watching AEW Dynamite next week?

