Ruby Soho (f.k.a Ruby Riott) posts cryptic vignette amidst AEW debut rumors 

Moments ago, Ruby Soho (f.k.a Ruby Riott) posted a short video on Twitter amidst rumors of her possibly heading to AEW. The camera follows Soho as she misses a train she was intending to get on. At the start of the vignette, it can be made out that she is carrying a one-way ticket from "ORL" (Orlando) to "NYP" (New York Penn Station).

The video ends after Soho fails to catch the train and looks almost despondent. The scene cuts to black with white text reading "The Runaway". Fans have been speculating that the ticket to New York could possibly be a hint of her showing up at AEW Grand Slam, which is taking place at Arthur Ashe Stadium next month in New York City. AEW has been promoting the show as a major attraction since it is the company's first event that will be held in a stadium.

Is Ruby Soho heading to AEW?

Ruby Riott was released by WWE on June 2 earlier this year. Her 90-day non-compete clause ends at the end of August. According to a recent report from Fightful Select, AEW has already made plans to bring Ruby Soho on board.

WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.



WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.

WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors.

Soho could appear in AEW as early as All Out, which features a Women's Casino Battle Royale. The Casino Battle Royale usually has a surprise entrant titled "The Joker." Many are suspecting that Ruby will be the Joker at the upcoming pay-per-view.

