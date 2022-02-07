"She was a pleasure to work with" - Top AEW heel breaks character to praise Ruby Soho

Ruby Soho came really close to becoming the first TBS Champion. Unfortunately, she suffered a loss to Jade Cargill who instead became champion.

Since then, "The Runaway" has been slowly trying to claw her way back to a title shot. Since the star's main roster WWE run was poorly received, fans have been clamoring for her to make it in AEW.

Ruby Soho is one of the most experienced women on the roster, something which hasn't gone past the notice of the TBS Champion. While talking on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Cargill recently somewhat broke character to praise her former opponent.

"(...)she was a pleasure to work with as well. Very easy, very experienced. It was a great match, it was a banger." Jade revealed.

Cargil continued and mentioned how the original finish to the final was supposed to be more explosive, and had to be changed. According to the champion, Soho didn't agree to her suggestion.

"The finish wasn’t the best finish that I would have loved to give everybody. It was more so, me trying to push the button with going to the third rope, which she was like, ‘no, we are not doing this.’ I take responsibility being that I am the heel and I call the match. I called that spot, and that was on me." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Jade has previously come under fire for being inexperienced. The star has only wrestled 27 matches in her career since debuting in 2021 for AEW.

Ruby Soho has a long way to go if she wants to challenge for the AEW Women's Championship again

Ruby Soho may have missed her shot at the TBS Championship, but the star isn't known for giving up. With a large fan following like hers, she could easily go after the AEW Women's Championship.

Currently, the former Riott Squad member isn't in the Top 5 AEW Women's Rankings, but with a record of 3-1 this early in the year she can still make a comeback to clinch the title.

