"Should have just retired" - Ruby Soho reflects on personal favorite moment in AEW career 

Ruby Soho recently disclosed that her personal favorite moment in AEW came during the Double or Nothing 2022 pay-per-view.

Soho made her debut in the promotion during All Out 2021. At the event, she won the Casino Battle Royal by eliminating Thunder Rosa, earning herself a women's world title match. However, she later lost to then-champion Britt Baker on the September 22, 2021, edition of Dynamite.

While speaking at GalaxyConPanel, Soho admitted that the peak of her AEW career was when punk rock band Rancid performed her entrance theme "Ruby Soho" live during Double or Nothing 2022. She also expressed gratitude to the promotion's president Tony Khan, who made it possible.

"At Double or Nothing when Rancid played me out, I peaked," Soho said. "I will never be cooler than that moment ever. I should have just retired because it's all downhill from there. That was honestly something that I never thought in a million years that I would ever be able to experience. I'm so grateful to Tony Khan for orchestrating that and making that happen," she added. [H/T WrestlingInc]

For those unaware, the AEW star got the song, and her current name after Rancid vocalist and guitarist Lars Frederiksen suggested she use it during an episode of the Wrestling Perspective podcast.

Soho competed in the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament final at the aforementioned event. However, she was defeated by Baker at the show.

AEW star Ruby Soho comments on the future of her wrestling career

During the same conversation, Ruby Soho revealed that she would continue to wrestle as long as her body allowed her to compete at a high level. However, she also expressed her desire to pursue ventures outside of wrestling.

"I'm not necessarily preparing for it [life outside wrestling], but I also want to know my interests outside of this. This [wrestling] will still always be the driving force behind everything that I'm doing right now and I love it more than anything and I'm going to keep doing it as long as my body will allow me, but I'm held together with toothpicks and bubble gum at this point."

During last week's AEW: Dark Elevation, Soho and Ortiz defeated the tandem of Mickey Midas and Queen Aminata. Prior to that, they called out Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo on Rampage, emphasizing that they've been dying to get their hands on the newly-wed couple.

It will be interesting to see if a mixed tag team match between rival teams will happen soon.

