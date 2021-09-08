Ruby Soho's first singles match in AEW confirmed

Ruby Soho, the Women's Casino Battle Royale winner, is set to make her AEW singles debut on this week's Dynamite when she squares off against Jamie Hayter.

Soho made her AEW debut at All Out 2021 as the Joker in the Battle Royale, which she went on to win after last eliminating Thunder Rosa. She also won a shot at Britt Baker's AEW Women's Championship in the process.

The Chicago crowd at All Out gave the former leader of the Riott Squad a warm reception and cheered her on as she won the match. However, with the victory behind her, Ruby Soho would have to focus on an even bigger challenger lying ahead this Wednesday night.

Jamie Hayter is one of the most physically dominant women in AEW, and it won't be easy for Soho to get the better of her. Hayter is Britt Baker's muscle, and the AEW Women's Champion could be at the ringside, having a closer look at her future opponent.

#RubySoho debuted at All Out & won the #CasinoBattleRoyale to earn a shot at #AEW Women’s World Champion @RealBrittBaker. In preparation @realrubysoho signed an open contract to make her #AEWDynamite debut LIVE Tomorrow, & that contract has been signed by Britt’s muscle @JmeHytr! pic.twitter.com/a51nMJdOtY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 7, 2021

Though fans can expect some outside shenanigans to come into play, Ruby Soho is the clear-cut favourite to win her debut singles contest on AEW Dynamite.

Could Ruby Soho become the AEW Women's Champion?

Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker was a dream match of many until a few weeks ago, and it's all set to come to fruition very soon. Both Soho and Baker are two of the talented wrestlers in the business today, and it's safe to say they could steal the show if given enough time to do so.

.@realrubysoho is the Joker in the Casino Battle Royale at #AEWAllOut! pic.twitter.com/b92fw7jXgk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021

However, it'll be interesting to see if AEW capitalizes on Soho's current momentum and crowns her as the new Women's Champion. Baker is doing the best work of her career right now, and defeating her could elevate Ruby Soho in AEW.

Also Read

Are you excited about Ruby Soho's debut singles match against Jamie Hayter? Do you think Soho could become the AEW Women's Champion anytime soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

Our panel breaks down AEW All Out, with a report from the arena. Click here for more!

Edited by Alan John