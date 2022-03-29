Ruby Soho sends a heartfelt message to fellow AEW star

Ruby Soho sent a message of appreciation to her newfound tag-team partner, Anna Jay of The Dark Order.

Soho and Jay were victorious earlier on AEW Dark: Elevation. They faced the team of twin sisters Robyn and Charlette Renegade.

The Renegade sisters were able to mustard some offense, but it wasn't enough against the new-yet-experienced pair. Soho hit the No Future kick on Robyn, and Jay transitioned that into The Queen Slayer's submission, making her opponent tap out.

In a tweet, Anna shared a GIF of her being carried by Ruby post-match. As a response, The Punk Rock Ragdoll proclaimed that The Queen Slayer was the best.

Jay's other partner Tay Conti is currently in a storyline with Sammy Guevara to combat the American Top Team (ATT). With Soho in place, she and The Queen Slayer could become a formidable new pair, as evidenced by their win.

Ruby Soho and Anna Jay have teamed with each other before

Ruby Soho and Anna Jay's partnership is certainly a surprise pairing, considering that the latter usually teams up with Tay Conti. However, the new pairing showed that they could be a legitimate tag team.

They first teamed up as a pair last week on Dark: Elevation. They faced the team of Eimi Sakura and The Bunny. The latter was no stranger to The Queen Slayer, as they had a memorable feud that ended in a bloody street fight on the December 31, 2021 edition of Rampage. Jay teamed up with Conti for the victory against Bunny and Penelope Ford.

During last week's match, Bunny and Jay confronted each other as they slugged it out. Bunny and Sakura ganged up on Anna, but the latter could hot-tag Ruby.

Their opponents tried to apply their finishers, but Soho and Jay quickly countered. Soho executed the No Future kick on Bunny while Anna made Sakura submit to the Queen Slayer submission.

Soho and Jay also faced Sakura and Bunny on the February 14, 2022 edition of Dark: Elevation in a six-woman tag. They teamed up with Conti while the latter team brought in Nyla Rose. Soho sealed the victory with a No Future kick to The Bunny.

What are your thoughts on the new pairing of Anna Jay and Ruby Soho? Sound off in the comments below.

