"Home I have been searching for" - Ruby Soho overwhelmed to join AEW

Ruby Soho joined AEW at All Out 2021 in the Women's Casino Battle Royale. The former Ruby Riott emerged victorious, dumping Thunder Rosa out of the ring to win a shot at the AEW Women's Championship.

Soho believes she's back where she belongs. While talking to Sports Illustrated, she stated that she could sense something special about AEW and felt honored to be there.

“Choosing AEW wasn’t a difficult decision,” Soho said. “I had been a fan of AEW long before I left WWE. I could sense there was something very special and very different about this company. Now that I’m here, I am beginning to realize it was the home I have always been searching for. This is where I belong, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to be here." (h/t: SI)

AEW debut made Ruby Soho "fall back in love with professional wrestling"

Soho received a massive pop from the Chicago crowd when she showed up at All Out. At that moment, she fell in love with pro-wrestling again.

“I fell back in love with professional wrestling at that moment. I was elated. These people accepted me. They understand me; they understood my journey. That gave me a fire I haven’t felt in a long time. These people were ready to see me thrive, and there is no better stage to do that than in AEW,” Ruby Soho said.

Of course, she won not just at All Out but on Dynamite and Rampage as well. The former leader of the Riott family has had a strong start in AEW and already looks much more dominant than she did at WWE.

Ruby Soho vs Britt Baker is sure to be a cracker.

