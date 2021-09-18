"Excited to fall back in love with wrestling again"- Ruby Soho talks about joining AEW after WWE release

Ruby Soho has revealed her happiness in joining AEW and has again fallen in love with wrestling.

Soho debuted at AEW All Out 2021 and made a winning start in Tony Khan's promotion as she won the Women's Casino Battle Royale.

Ruby Soho has picked up wins in every match she's been involved in AEW. While speaking to Chris Jericho on his podcast Talk is Jericho, the former leader of the Riott Squad, said she was "excited to fall back in love with wrestling again."

"It's like a journey. I don't think I have words to describe it. It's like a dream, I don't know if I have words to describe it. It feels like I'm living a completely different life but it's untrue because the lives I've lived previously have just led me to this point and I'm so unbelievably grateful and this place is so special and I have wanted to see this, this seems too good to be true. Like, the people are super nice, Tony is amazing, everybody has been super responsive and the crowds are unbelievable not just in Chicago but when we were in Cincinnati they were amazing so I know it wasn't just a one time thing and I'm just so happy to be a part of it and I'm so excited to fall back in love with wrestling again," said Ruby Soho.

Ruby Soho will challenge for the Women's Championship at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Next week, Ruby Soho will cash in on her title opportunity at the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam special.

The match came about after Ruby Soho won the Women's Casino Battle Royale at All Out. Since then, Britt Baker and her crew have tried to make life difficult for the new No.1 Contender, but nothing has worked.

The former WWE star defeated Jamie Hayter during her Dynamite debut. Soho continued her winning momentum on last week's Rampage as she joined forces with Kris Statlander and Riho to defeat Britt Baker, Rebel and Hayter.

