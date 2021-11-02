“We’re just getting started” - Ruby Soho on her transition to AEW

Ruby Soho has only been with All Elite Wrestling for two months, but it's been an amazing ride thus far.

Ruby Soho was the most recent guest on Instinct Culture with Denise Salcedo to discuss all things AEW. When asked about how her transition to a new company has been so far, Soho compared it to a dream and spoke on how much she enjoys coming to work.

"It's honestly it's been a dream," Ruby Soho said. "I don't even know if I have a word for it because I just enjoy coming to work so much. And I feel so lucky every day that I get to look at the locker room that I am a part of. And I hear the fans from start to finish from every show that we're on in every city that we're in. I'm so grateful and appreciative and into it and really enjoying everything that we're doing and the product that we're putting out, and to be a part of the growth of this company. Like we're just getting started."

Denise Salcedo @_denisesalcedo



I chatted w/



TOPICS

💚 AEW Experience So Far

💜 Main Eventing Dynamite Grand Slam

💚 Working w/ Britt Baker

💜 TBS Women's Championship Tournament

💚 TV, Music, Crazy Stories & MORE!



youtube.com/watch?v=gK2FZk… 🧨NEW INTERVIEW!! 🧨I chatted w/ @realrubysoho ! She was so awesome to talk to!TOPICS💚 AEW Experience So Far💜 Main Eventing Dynamite Grand Slam💚 Working w/ Britt Baker💜 TBS Women's Championship Tournament💚 TV, Music, Crazy Stories & MORE! 🧨NEW INTERVIEW!! 🧨 I chatted w/ @realrubysoho! She was so awesome to talk to! TOPICS💚 AEW Experience So Far💜 Main Eventing Dynamite Grand Slam💚 Working w/ Britt Baker 💜 TBS Women's Championship Tournament 💚 TV, Music, Crazy Stories & MORE!youtube.com/watch?v=gK2FZk… https://t.co/BhizJpMI0d

Ruby Soho is happy to be part of the AEW team

Ruby Soho went on to put over the milestones All Elite Wrestling has achieved in just the short period of time that she's been with the company and conveyed how happy she is to be part of the AEW team.

"I'm so excited to be on this journey," Ruby Soho continued. "But we've already hit so many milestones in the short period of time I've even been here. So I'm just really grateful and excited to see where this company goes and the lengths that we're gonna reach, and I'm just I'm very happy to be a part of the team."

You can catch Ruby Soho every week on AEW Dynamite as she is an active competitor in the TBS Championship tournament.

How do you think Ruby Soho's time in All Elite Wrestling has gone so far? What would you like to see her do next? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Instinct Culture with Denise Salcedo with a link back to this article for the transcription.

A former WCW Champion thinks that Eric Bischoff vs. Tony Khan is staged. Find out more here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Has Ruby Soho been a great fit for AEW? Yes No 0 votes so far