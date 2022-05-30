"You never know what they're experiencing" - Ruby Soho weighs in on the Sasha Banks and Naomi situation

Ruby Soho was at one time a colleague of WWE stars Sasha Banks and Naomi. She recently weighed in on their walkout of Monday Night RAW weeks ago.

The former Women's Tag Team Champions reportedly walked out of RAW due to issues with the creative direction they had been pitched. WWE released an official statement addressing the situation. The company later decided to strip the tag titles from Boss N' Glow and suspend the pair indefinitely.

Ruby has shared the locker room with both Sasha and Naomi when she went by the name of Ruby Riott in WWE. The current AEW star spoke on the matter during an interview with CBS Sports, making the case that nobody knows what the situation is for Sasha and Naomi personally.

"I have for a long time considered Sasha and Naomi to be friends. If that in the moment and in their heart of hearts is what they felt like they needed to do, then I can only understand from an outside perspective because you never know with that kind of stuff. You never know what they're experiencing, what their journey is like to that point, and why they felt like they needed to do what they needed to do." [15:25 - 15:52] (H/T CBS Sports)

Ruby surprised AEW fans with her debut last year shortly after being released by WWE. The Runaway arrived in AEW winning the Women's Casino Battle Royal and would go on to face Britt Baker for the AEW Women's World title.

Ruby Soho will face Britt Baker once more in the Owen Hart Cup final at AEW Double or Nothing

Ruby never got the chance to showcase her full potential during her time with WWE. She hadn't won a title since 2016, back when she worked the independent circuit as Heidi Lovelace.

The Runaway has thus far been unable to reverse her fortunes in Tony Khan's promotion. She challenged unsuccessfully for both the Women's World title and TBS Women's title. The Punk Ragdoll reached the finals of the tournament to be crowned the inaugural champion, but lost to current champion Jade Cargill.

She will face off against Britt Baker in the finals of the inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament at Double or Nothing tonight. Fans will have to wait and see if she can finally take it all the way home.

