“Ruined my life for so long” - Hangman Page confesses about his relationship with former WWE champion

All In 2025 was well received by fans as well as veterans. In its main event, Hangman Page defeated Death Riders' leader Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. This victory was an epic and undoubtedly the start of a new era for the company.

Following his triumph, the Anxious Millennial Cowboy made an appearance on the All In post-show media scrum. During this appearance, he opened up on his generational rivalry with former WWE star Swerve Strickland. The 33-year-old said that even though he and the New Flavor have a complicated past, he is glad he has let go and is focusing on the future.

"I mean he ruined my life for so long. And I did the same to him. And tonight he chose on his own to make my life better. I don't know if thats for me, I dont know if its for this company or I don't know if its for himself. And I might never really figure that out. But it does feel good to be able to let go a little bit of the past and be excited about the future," said Hangman.

Hangman Page posts on social media following All In triumph

Unlike his colleagues, Hangman Page is inactive on popular social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram. Interestingly, he posts on his Bluesky account from time to time. Following his title victory, he took to the 2019-established platform to speak his mind.

"thank you for everything. i dont have the words to do the feeling justice because i havent slept in four days but ill try to find them by wednesday," wrote Page.

"Hangman" Adam Page is now a two-time AEW World Champion. Hopefully, his title reign will see several amazing moments and establish the 33-year-old as a bigger star than he is currently.

