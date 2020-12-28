Reported backstage details about Brodie Lee's passing

The sudden demise of Brodie Lee, formerly known as Luke Harper in WWE, has left the entire wrestling world in a state of shock and utter disbelief. However, Dave Meltzer reported on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that people in AEW were aware of the seriousness of Brodie Lee's lung issue.

Dave Meltzer stated that those who knew about Brodie Lee's condition kept it quiet. Brodie Lee lost the AEW TNT Championship to Cody Rhodes in a Dog Collar match on the October 7 episode of AEW Dynamite. After a few appearances, he was off TV and fans started noticing and questioning his unexpected disappearance.

It was reported earlier how last week after AEW Dynamite's tapings, Brodie Lee's eight-year-old son defeated Kenny Omega in a dark segment to become the new AEW World Champion (not recognized officially).

Meltzer stated how that segment hinted that "something was wrong." Meltzer further added that Brodie Lee was suffering from his lung ailment for a long time and his condition worsened.

Brodie Lee, fka Luke Harper's, career in AEW

After getting released from his WWE contract on December 8, 2019, Brodie Lee made his thrilling debut for AEW Dynamite on March 18, 2020. He revealed himself to be the leader of the Dark Order, named "The Exalted One".

Brodie Lee had a program with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley but was unsuccessful in winning the title from him. On August 22, he defeated Cody Rhodes to win the AEW TNT Championship, his first title in AEW. Lee held the title for 55 days before dropping it back to Cody Rhodes, in what turned out to be his final match.

We at Sportskeeda send our heartfelt condolences to Brodie Lee's family and friends during this tough time. Rest in peace, Mr. Brodie Lee.