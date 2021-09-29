News & Rumor Roundup: Backstage update on former Universal Champion's debut, AEW stars take a shot at WWE Extreme Rules

In this edition of the AEW roundup, we take a look at the latest update on Bray Wyatt's possible debut, as well as Eric Bischoff's thoughts on when Wyatt should make his first appearance in All Elite Wrestling. We also look at The Young Bucks taking a shot at WWE Extreme Rules.

In signing news, AEW have roped in a former IMPACT Wrestling star. Also in the roundup, we have an update on Arn Anderson's health following his fall at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

#5 Latest update on Bray Wyatt's AEW debut

We start off with some disappointing news regarding Bray Wyatt's AEW debut. Cageside Seats had earlier reported that Wyatt could be debuting on tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite despite his non-compete period not being up.

However, Dave Meltzer provided an update on the situation, posting on the F4WOnline message board that Bray Wyatt is not expected to be on tonight's AEW Dynamite. It looks like fans will have to wait a little longer for Wyatt's debut unless the situation has drastically changed since Meltzer's update.

#4 The Young Bucks take a shot at WWE Extreme Rules

The finish to the main event of WWE Extreme Rules between Finn Balor and Roman Reigns left a lot of fans confused. Balor was on the top turnbuckle ready to hit the Coup de Grace when the turnbuckle collapsed. This cost him the match as Reigns mowed him down with the Spear and pinned him. The finish caused some uproar on social media.

Former AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks took a shot at the finish to the main event of WWE Extreme Rules in their Twitter bio.

"They just had a PPV. Gonna go check out what’s trending," wrote The Young Bucks.

