Rumored AEW signee involved in a hit-and-run accident

IMPACT Wrestling star Trey Miguel and rumored AEW signee Ashley D'Amboise were involved in a hit-and-run collision earlier this week.

D'Amboise had her last match in AEW against Anna Jay on Rampage in April. It was reported that she had signed a deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion, but the details of her contract were not disclosed. Meanwhile, her husband, Trey Miguel, has had success in IMPACT Wrestling, winning the X Division Championship twice.

Taking to Twitter, Miguel revealed the unfortunate incident in Florida. A Ford struck the couple. Shockingly, the driver fled the scene without checking their well-being.

"Was involved in a hit and run tonight that sent my fiancée and I into a pole on the Florida turnpike. The Ford F150 hit a car that hit us and sent us spiraling into a pole before fleeing. No reports from witnesses have been made. Such good people we live amongst. 10 cars, 0 eyes," Miguel tweeted.

Both Miguel and D'Amboise are reportedly recovering from their injuries. The couple got engaged in July of this year.

AEW signee Ashley D'Amboise has many appearances in WWE

Ashley D'Amboise has had several appearances for WWE in the past. She participated in Los Lotharios' Kiss Cam segment on SmackDown and appeared on RAW during Tamina and Dana Brooke's bachelorette party. She also has made several appearances in Tony Khan's promotion.

D'Amboise has trained with Cody Rhodes and AEW stars QT Marshall and Billy Gunn at The Nightmare Factory, as she had written in her Instagram bio.

Apart from wrestling D'Amboise in an interview with Ella Jay earlier this year, she had revealed that her first dream was to become a professional dancer. as well.

We at Sportskeeda send our most heartfelt wishes to Trey Miguel and Ashley D'Amboise for a swift and complete recovery.

