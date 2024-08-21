Rumored AEW signing makes unexpected debut hours before this week's Dynamite

AEW has spared no expense on free agency this year, with top stars like Kazuchika Okada and Mercedes Mone making the young promotion their new home. Ahead of today's Dynamite in Cardiff, Wales, an acclaimed talent linked to Tony Khan's promotion made his debut in a dark match.

Michael Oku is the current Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion in Revolution Pro Wrestling, a top indie promotion in the United Kingdom. Rumors recently emerged that the 31-year-old was being eyed by Tony Khan, which would make sense, as he shares a connection to All Elite phenom Will Ospreay.

Ospreay and Oku battled in a 47-minute classic for the Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion at RevPro High Stakes 2024 in February. This was The Aerial Assassin's farewell and passing of the torch in his home promotion before he made his full-time debut for AEW.

Michael Oku, wearing his Undisputed title belt and repping Revolution Pro, made his AEW debut in a dark match before today's episode of Dynamite, which was taped at the sold-out Utilita Arena in Cardiff. The 31-year-old entered to a huge reaction from fans before defeating Serpentico.

Michael Oku responds to rumors of his imminent AEW signing

Michael Oku is currently a top star in RevPro and remains the Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion. Recent reports have indicated that he and Amira Blair are set to sign with Tony Khan's company soon, and Oku seems to be enjoying the rumors on the subject.

In a recent interview with GRAPPL, Oku praised the Jacksonville-based promotion's talent and revealed that he had good experiences with them, including on the Jericho Cruise:

"My honest thought is that it’s very cool that those rumors exist and that they can be believed. AEW is a company that I would like to work for and it’s cool that I’ve had a lot of experiences working with a lot of their talent or working close to them if you include the Jericho cruise as well," he said.

Michael Oku's friend and rival, Will Ospreay, is set for a huge match at Wembley Stadium this Sunday. The Aerial Assassin recently saved Oku and Amira Blair from MJF at RevPro Summer Sizzler. Whether Oku will return the favor at All In 2024 remains to be seen.

